The Traitors US season 3 episode 4: Who is in the most danger?

As we get ourselves more prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 4 on Peacock next week, isn’t there a lot of danger?

Now, we know that the latest “marked for death” twist narrows down the list of potential people in danger. Yet, for this article, we do not want to look exclusively just at that. Instead, we tend to think it would be effective to look at things simply from the vantage point of who is in the most danger in general — after all, it is quite a list!

From the perspective of the Faithful, it is easy to look at Jeremy Collins as someone facing the crosshairs entering episode 4. His suspicion of Danielle Reyes is going to make him an easy person for her to want gone and because he hasn’t gone as public with it as he could, she may not be targeted as much as if she took out Britney.

Is there a way Danielle makes a move against her Big Brother Reindeer Games co-star now? You can argue that it is far enough in the process that it wouldn’t be suspicious, but that is a risk she may not want to take. Bob the Drag Queen faces a similar dilemma with Dylan, who is openly a rival within the game. For now, Dylan, Jeremy, and Britney do feel like they are in a reasonable amount of jeopardy.

As for the Traitors…

It is easy to imagine that Bob could be hunted sooner rather than later, but don’t discount the idea that everyone starts to look at Boston Rob soon. Tony’s “sellout” comment could loom large for him, and there is also a simple question that may be rolling through the Faithful’s heads: Would production really want Rob to play without him being a Traitor? You do have to wonder…

Who do you think is in the most danger on The Traitors US as we move forward?

