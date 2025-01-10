The Traitors US season 3 episode 4 air date, schedule ahead

Following the epic three-part premiere on The Traitors US tonight, why not go ahead and look towards season 3 episode 4? There is so much still to come, especially on the basis of what we saw across the episodes tonight.

First and foremost, let’s note that we’ve already lost a lot of people, with the most notable one being Tony Vlachos, who felt legitimately hurt by Boston Rob turning on him. We do think that his parting words to Rob could throw some heat onto him, but in all honesty, there was already going to be. If you are a contestant on this show, you probably think that one of the iconic Survivor stars is a Traitor. It makes sense. He is going to be in trouble. Meanwhile, Bob the Drag Queen’s name has already been mentioned, and the same goes for Danielle Reyes. Carolyn may be the Traitor who the others turn on first, mostly because she is harder to predict.

So what will the schedule look like moving forward here? Make no mistake that it was pretty darn great that we got these episodes all at once but moving forward this season, a little more patience is going to be required. New episodes are going to air weekly from here on out until March 6, which is when you are going to be seeing both the finale and also the reunion.

All we want moving forward is simply more entertaining moments featuring all of these players, and for things to shift from one week to the next. The longer the contestants are in the castle, the more stressful the game will likely become. In episode 4 in particular, it looks as though multiple people will be potentially marked for death — and of course, that makes the odds of each one being murdered all the greater.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 4 on Peacock?

