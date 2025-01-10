The Traitors US season 3: Surprise cast members revealed!

We knew entering The Traitors season 3 that there would be some great twists and turns — didn’t there have to be?

Well, out of all the surprises we anticipated from the castle and host Alan Cumming, we did not expect two more cast members to come out of nowhere. We knew about Boston Rob Mariano being a part of the show thanks to the premiere twist, but Wes Bergmann and Derrick Levasseur? We didn’t see that coming.

Of the two, it is easy to argue that Derrick is the bigger threat. Heck, he may be one of the biggest threats of the entire season. Not only is he considered to be one of the best Big Brother winners ever, but he’s steered clear of doing a lot of reality competition shows since. He is not super overexposed and lacks a big personality to stand out from the pack.

These two contestants, plus Rob, all entered the show as a part of a special competition in the second episode. They had opportunities to hand out shields, and they all decided to look after each other.

The twist within the twist

As a result of being “exiled” early on the season, Boston Rob was named a Traitor by Alan. Derrick and Wes, meanwhile, were named Faithfuls. They are completely unaware of each other’s status, so that element of paranoia is absolutely still present within all of them.

Now, we know that detractors of this twist will already dislike that all three of them were not present for the entire start of the game, and that they had brief immunity. Yet, all of them are still going to have to make it really far this season is they want to be at the end. We’ll have to wait and see what happens here.

What did you think about the surprise cast members on The Traitors US season 3?

