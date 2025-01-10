The Traitors US season 3 premiere: Who were the Traitors?

We went into the premiere of The Traitors US season 3 with some high expectations — not just for the game, but for the Traitors themselves. We wanted the producers to surprise us and not just steer in the direction of the easy or most predictable choices. After all, where would some of the fun be in that?

So, now that we can actually look at the entire premiere episode, we will say that Alan Cumming and the entire team did a decent job here. Some choices were a little more predictable, whereas others were totally out of left field.

Bob the Drag Queen – Mostly because of the fact that he is so charismatic, this is the perfect sort of person to be a Traitor. Bob can disarm people with his personality, and it helps that there is not as much strategic TV history here.

Danielle Reyes – Now, the Big Brother star is someone we would be suspicious of, but she probably will not be front of mind for a lot of players who aren’t longtime viewers of that show.

Carolyn Rivera – Out of the Survivor players, she was the least likely to get the job. Her gameplay style is also so frantic that we have no idea how she is going to be able to pull this off.

The surprise fourth Traitor

At the end of the episode, we learned that Boston Rob was returning to the game despite being exiled early on. With that being said, we also suspected that he would be a Traitor the moment that he actually entered. He is arguably one of the most famous reality competition contestants of all time. It is so painfully obvious he would get the role and if we are playing, we would 100% target him in a split second. Why in the world wouldn’t they?

