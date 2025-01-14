Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Riptide’ details

For those who have not heard as of yet, Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 10 is finally going to return with new episodes on January 20. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, this is one of those stories that may actually be stuffed full of romance just as much as it is action. We recognize fully that you can watch the show for the rescues, but at the same time, the characters are what will keep a lot of people coming back. There really is not that big of a reason to ignore that if you are the producers.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into the story. Below, you can see the full Rescue: Hi-Surf season 1 episode 10 synopsis if you want a better sense of what’s to come:

The team races to the rescue in the aftermath of an ATV accident. Romantic tensions are high between Em and Will as well as Kainalu and Hina in the all-new “Riptide” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Jan 20 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-110) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

We know that there are a lot of episodes still to come this season, and that includes an especially notable one that is set to air the day after the Super Bowl. Originally it was actually supposed to air after the Super Bowl itself, but that has changed and the decision was made to replace it with The Floor. On the surface, that appears to be more about that show’s upside than anything necessarily the other way around.

Will there be a second season coming down the road?

For now, we’d say that this is under “wait and see” territory, but it may take some time in order for Fox to figure that out.

