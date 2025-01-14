Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD return date change

If you were hoping to see Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD return to NBC later this week, we have some bad news.

Today, the network announced a slight change to their schedule, opting to move back the upcoming episodes of these three shows to Wednesday, January 22 after the plan was to air them in just a couple of days. The specific reasoning for the change remains unclear, whether it be due to scheduling convenience or in light of the horrific fires across Southern California over the course of the past week.

Schedule-wise, one thing that we should go ahead and note is that the big One Chicago crossover coming up is still confirmed to be airing on January 29. That is titled “In the Trenches,” and it is going to be a three-part event.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussions!

Now if you have not heard what is ahead on these upcoming episodes, just take a look below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 10, “Broken Hearts” – 01/22/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : An army of surgeons prepare to separate conjoined twins. Hannah reconnects with someone from her past. Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 10, “Chaos Theory” – 01/22/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team responds to a crisis at a community center. Severide is forced to investigate one of his own Squad members. Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 10, “Zoe” – 01/22/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl.

These episodes should prove to be worth the wait, and there is a lot of great stuff coming on the other side. Be prepared for at least a few surprises.

Related – Learn more now about what could be coming on the next Chicago PD episode in general

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they return?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







