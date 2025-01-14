Will Trent season 3 episode 2 video: More on the Rafael story

As we prepare to see Will Trent season 3 episode 2 on ABC tomorrow night, remember that there are a few different stories on deck.

Do we still need to see how Will works his way back into the GBI? Absolutely, just like we also need to see whether or not Angie can make her way back. For the sake of this particular piece, though, we want to look a little bit deeper into what is happening with Rafael, who has a past with the title character from a certain part of his life as a young adult. This is not something that we have explored at length on the show yet, and it is smart to look a little more at this now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

Without further ado, why not check out another sneak peek on this subject? If you head over right now to TV Insider, you can see Faith question Will about some of the time that he spent with Rafael in the past, and that it has also been a really long time since the two had spoken. This is a great sign that we are going to have a chance to dive into this relationship in some form and of course, we are eager to learn more about just what they will look like!

As for Will’s relationship with the GBI…

Let’s just say that it is still tenuous, as it really should be. Given the way in which the character left, we cannot say that we’re super-shocked over the resentment that would still be in his direction. It is going to take some time for things to return to normal — that is, of course, assuming that they ever do. We do not think that anything is altogether guaranteed when it comes to that at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Will Trent now, including what else will be coming tomorrow night

What do you think we are going to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







