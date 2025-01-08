Will Trent season 3 episode 2: What is Will, Rafael’s history?

Leading into Will Trent season 3 episode 2 on ABC next week, it makes sense to want to know a lot more about Rafael. How can you not? It seems like there is a debt between him and the title character that needs to be repaid, and you got the slightest hint of it at the end of the premiere.

Yet, at the same time there is clearly so much more to be uncovered, and that is something that the producers seem to be eager to explore more and more over time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reviews!

Speaking to TVLine now, here is some of what star and executive producer Ramón Rodríguez had to say regarding the future of these characters:

Rafael has something over Will, which is something that happened when they were kids that we don’t know when we first meet him — but we know that Will owes him. There’s a debt of some sort, we just don’t know what it is yet, and throughout the season that eventually ends up getting explored and uncovered.

Honestly, it feels like this is one of those Will Trent mysteries that we’re fine if the show takes some time in order to unravel. Why do we need resolution on this right away? What would the ultimate point in that be at this point? While everything is playing out within this show in the present, we can get some more tidbits all about what transpired in the past. These are the events that helped to shape the main character into becoming who he is, and we certainly know that he’s gone through a lot.

There are a lot of episodes still to come; by virtue of that, we certainly do not anticipate the writers being in that much of a hurry.

Related – Is Will actually getting shot on the next Will Trent?

What do you think we are going to learn about Will and Rafael on Will Trent as we move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







