The Hunting Party premiere date moved up at NBC after football

If there is a bit of good news to share about The Hunting Party at NBC in advance of the premiere, it is that clearly, the network believes in the show’s success. How else do you explain them trying to capitalize on a great lead-in?

Today, it was officially confirmed that the Melissa Roxburgh drama is being pushed up from Monday, February 3 to this Sunday (January 19), where it will air at 7:00 p.m. Eastern following an NFL playoff game. The plan is for the series to air a repeat of the premiere in its original timeslot, that way there is still a chance for people to get on board early next month. Given that NBC may not have this sort of post-football opportunity later on, we understand the eagerness to make this happen now.

So if you have not heard too much about The Hunting Party now, just take a look at the official logline:

A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

Just based on the premise alone here, the best-case scenario is that this show borrows at least some elements from The Blacklist, a hit NBC show that ended up running for a good decade. That is a high bar to reach, but we hope that there is the same sort of creativity here. We know that Roxburgh at least has an audience on the network already, as she was featured for many seasons of Manifest as Michaela.

