The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Could a 9-1-1 crossover happen?

If you are hoping that there is any chance of a crossover between The Rookie season 7 and 9-1-1, let’s just say this: Don’t hold your breath.

On paper, it is easy to see why some out there would want this to happen, mostly due to the fact that the two shows are set in the same city, air on the same network, and have a number of fantastic actors. However, they also come from different producers and are shot rather different from each other.

Speaking to TVLine, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley explained further that story-wise, it would be a hard thing for them to pull off:

“To me, that’s a hard crossover, just because you have an expectation that you’re going to see [9-1-1 characters] all the time [after something like that] … If we’re both in the same universe in Los Angeles, how are we not stumbling over them all the time?”

Do we understand where Hawley is coming from? Absolutely, but it is still fun. We tend to think that the more likely scenario here is that 9-1-1 focuses its own crossover efforts on a potential new show in its universe; there is talk of another spin-off happening, though there are not too many details about it right now.

Even with all of this being said…

The fact that Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia staged a crossover make us more aware of the possibility that anything can happen if both parties are interested enough. Crossovers may be a distraction at times from stories that are happening in each individual universe and yet, we do also still consider them to be a great time. Sometimes, they are worth doing just for the Easter eggs and the fun.

