The Rookie season 7 episode 2 promo: Nolan’s new TO challenge

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 7 episode 2 — so what more can you say about what’s ahead?

Well, let’s just say that for John Nolan, this is going to be one of the most action-packed and critical storylines of the season. We know that he has gone through a lot as a training officer already, but is some more chaos coming? It does feel pretty fair to argue that at this particular moment in time. He has to trust Celina in order to do a good job, but that is going to be so much easier said than done.

As for what else is going to be coming in this episode, it looks as though there are going to be questions about at least one of the rookies — are they really prepared for the job? What makes all the new rookies at the moment interesting is that they come from totally different backgrounds.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a pretty comprehensive look at what is ahead — and we just hope that you are ready for a lot of drama.

What is going to happen with Jason?

That is one of the stories that at this point, is bubbling underneath the surface and for good reason. We know that he is likely going to be heading off to Los Angeles, and he is a pretty significant threat to both John and Bailey. We do not think personally that we’re going to be seeing him until Jenna Dewan comes back from maternity leave — given their history, this at least makes the most sense.

