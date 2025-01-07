The Rookie season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Tim & Lucy’s discoveries

After what you see within the premiere tonight, are you eager to dive into The Rookie season 7 episode 2? We hope so, given that there is room for so much good stuff down the road!

Just through the events of the premiere itself, we did get another reminder that everything within the world of this show is constantly evolving. While we lost Aaron as a key character, the writers did throw in new rookies, an attempt to try and continue to justify the premise of the show — while also arguing that because every day is different, these characters are almost always new to the force.

So what sort of cases are coming up moving forward? Well, The Rookie season 7 episode 2 carries with it the title of “Sunny-Side Up,” and the synopsis below offers up a pretty good sense of what all is going to be coming:

The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina’s instincts are tested, and Tim and Lucy discover secrets about the two new rookies.

Even if Tim and Lucy’s story is not necessarily about their relationship, we’re all about seeing opportunities for them to be around each other! At the moment, every indication we get is that we are going to see the two of them gradually work through some of their issues as Bradford works on himself. We tend to think of their arc as one that could last a significant chunk of the season.

As for the vigilante storyline, what often does make these rather complicated is that these are often characters who for better or for worse, think that they are doing the right thing. Listening to reason is not always something high on the priority list.

