The Rookie season 7 spoilers: The threat of Jason’s return

Based on the way in which The Rookie season 6 concluded at ABC, it is easy to say that the threat of Jason’s return looms large. It remains to be seen how much we are going to see him right away, mostly because Jenna Dewan will be MIA from the season 7 premiere (and a little more) due to her maternity leave. Given that Jason is so tied to her because of the past, his eventual arrival may be pushed to some extent.

Yet, it is fair to say that this character stands to cause all sorts of terrible problems, and the fear of him showing up is almost as difficult as an eventual arrival itself.

Speaking to TVLine ahead of the premiere, here is some of what showrunner Alexi Hawley had to say on the subject:

Jason will ultimately pose the biggest threat in the first half of the season; he is sort of the existential threat because he is a threat to the family, Bailey especially. But we’ll also lean into some of the trauma of Bailey’s relationship with Jason that maybe she hasn’t processed yet, the abusive relationship she was in with this guy. That percolates up in the fear of the reunion, because part of the drama of the first half of the season is, “When is he going to show up?” And that sense of always being afraid is not healthy, obviously.

For Bailey, the good news is obviously that there are going to be a lot of people who perpetually have her back and by virtue of that, she will always have some support. Yet, you may not necessarily know where Jason is and what some of his plans are. Because this is not going to be a story that plays out immediately, it is also fair to say that we’re going to have a pit in our own stomach for a while.

