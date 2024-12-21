The Rookie season 7 premiere spoilers: More on ‘The Shot’

For those who are not currently aware, the season 7 premiere of The Rookie is going to be coming onto ABC come Tuesday, January 7. Not only that, but it carries with it the title of “The Shot.” Want to learn more about it?

Well, we will start off here by saying that the goal for this appears to be, by and large, just finding a way to pick up where season 6 left off. You are going to see new characters but, at the same time, you will also end up seeing one story tied very much to what we saw in the closing minutes of the finale.

If you are curious to get more intel here, we simply suggest that you check out the full The Rookie season 7 premiere synopsis:

Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

We will go ahead and admit here that we are admittedly a little surprised that the prison escape story is going to be back so soon — after all, we did not think it would return until a little bit later in the season, especially if Jenna Dewan is going to be gone for a stretch due to maternity leave. Then again, there’s a chance that parts of the season may have been shot out of order; or, that it will take some time for this storyline to really come home to roost.

No matter what transpires here, we do at least feel reasonably confident that we are going to see The Rookie hit the ground running — and we will see what comes after the fact.

