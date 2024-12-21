The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Who is Detective Graham?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Rookie season 7 on ABC early on in the new year, why not discuss a new face in Detective Graham?

According to a new report from TVLine, And Just Like That actor Ivan Hernandez is going to be playing an important role throughout multiple episodes as the aforementioned character. As for what sort of role he is going to play, let’s just say it is tied on some level to one of the show’s main players.

Want to learn more? Then see what executive producer Alexi Hawley had to say to the website:

“He plays a detective at our station who ends up becoming a personal obstacle for Wesley (played by Shawn Ashmore) — but in a fun way.”

In general, we are all for stories that are going to continue things along “in a fun way,” largely because that does raise the chances that we are going to end up seeing unexpected. After all, who would really be all that upset about that at the end of the day? We tend to think that there are going to be a lot of places for the drama to come elsewhere, especially when you take a moment here and think a little bit more about what is happening when it comes to Nolan and Bailey long-term. We don’t tend to think that her abusive ex is going to be showing up immediately — it is mostly just a matter of when that happens.

Meanwhile, in the early going this season, we do think that one of the primary stories will be the arrival of new rookies. What will they bring to the table? It could be a mixed bag.

