The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis’ harsh realization (video)

In just two weeks’ time the premiere of The Bachelor with Grant Ellis is going to be here, but is there more to say about it now?

Well, a good way to look at the season ahead is by saying the following: The show’s new lead is going to have a tough time with some of the challenges coming his way. He has to figure out how to handle a lot of different personalities, plus also some tough decisions that are coming at every point.

If you head over to Swooon, you can see a new promo for The Bachelor where Grant notes that this is somehow harder than he thought it was going to be going in — and 100% he knew that it would be a challenge from the get-go. There is jealousy going on amongst his women, and that leads to accusations of some being “mean” and conflicts boiling underneath the surface.

Is some of this really happening? Sure, but don’t be surprised if there is also a little projection that is brought on by 1) the situation and 2) the stress that is associated with everyone being in this environment. This is just not a place where it is easy to function, and at least Grant can relate to that as someone who has gone through this experience before.

In the end, we just hope that across the journey there are a lot of opportunities for us to get to know him much better. While there were a few spotlights here and there on this past season with Jenn Tran, he also did not make it to hometowns. With that, we did see less of his background overall.

