Deal or No Deal Island season 2: Dr. Will Kirby on strategy

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Deal or No Deal Island bring Dr. Will Kirby into the competition. With that, of course we are super-curious how he is going to play!

The first thing to remember here is that while he has made a number of cameos on various reality shows over the years, he has not actively competed ever since Big Brother season 7 a.k.a. the first all-star season. He’s successful enough in life that he doesn’t need to partake in this silliness, but clearly, he was game to head out to location and take on the Banker here.

So, what does Will have to same about his gameplan here? Well, here is some of what he had to say to Entertainment Weekly now:

I knew that the fellow contestants were going to come in and quickly judge me by my previous reputation, and I wanted to lean into that. So I wanted to come in as a reality show villain. But I’m a very different person than when I played 25 years ago. There’s words and there’s actions. My words, I tried to play as ethically as I could, but my actions, ironically, were as ethical as you can see.

I had a highest level of integrity of rectitude, of morals, of ethics. And when I made a deal with someone, I 100 percent kept that deal, and I knew that other people weren’t going to keep the deals with me, and I was okay with that. I wanted my character arc to come in, be a huge target, be a villain, and then slowly morph into a hero. And I think I accomplished that.

Honestly, it does feel like a part of the fun here for Will was getting to mess around with his image and public perception. He’s such a threat that it is hard to imagine him winning and yet, we hope that he is around for at least a little while.

