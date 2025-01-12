Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 2: Dr. Will Kirby’s arrival

There is a new episode of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 airing on NBC in just a matter of days — what moment stands out? Honestly, this is not that complicated.

Based on everything that we have seen already entering this installment, it feels clear that the arrival of Dr. Will Kirby is going to be the top story for a ton of people out there … and why wouldn’t it be? A lot of it is tied to the simple fact that we’ve already had some time to see Parvati Shallow on-screen. Also, it has been an incredibly long time since we’ve seen the Big Brother icon actually participate in one of these shows as a contestant.

If you head over to the official Deal or No Deal Island Instagram now, you can see a sneak preview of Will’s arrival, complete with him sporting a tuxedo that he claims was his idea. He does not tiptoe around the idea that he is the best Big Brother player of all time, which could put a target on his back immediately. Also, he’s abrasive and seems to take pride in it a lot of the time. (If you’ve seen some of the trailers for this season already, then you have seen Parvati seemingly call him an “acquired taste” that she is not sure that she will ever acquire.)

Honestly, both Will and Parvati need to realize how beneficial they are for each other given that if one leaves, the other will be a huge threat. Of course, the nature of this game does also mean that they could be safe for a while just by virtue of either luck or challenges. Boston Rob managed to last so much longer than some may have thought last season because of this.

