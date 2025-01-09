Deal or No Deal Island spoilers: ‘History-making moment’ ahead?

We knew entering the season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island that there was potential for some pretty awesome stuff. Yet, is there a chance the show actually surpasses our expectations?

We know that when you are the host of a reality competition show, you are tasked to a certain degree with having to hype things up to the press. Yet, there is hype, and then there is the massive avalanche of hype that Joe Manganiello is sharing about what is to come. It is not even exclusively about the big-name cast members this season, which includes Parvati Shallow and Dr. Will Kirby. Instead, it is about the game as it develops.

Speaking about this to The Hollywood Reporter, here is just some of what Manganiello had to say on this subject:

“Without sounding crazy, all of us who were in the jungle that night witnessed something other-worldly. There’s no other way to say it … What happened is impossible. It is just impossible, and I don’t know if it ever happens again. You’ll see what I mean [when it airs], but it is like an argument for something more out there than our humdrum everyday lives. I was on the field while it was playing out, and it was wild.

“I’m excited for everyone to see it and the buildup to it, because it’s the greatest moment in game show television history.”

If you are going to make a statement this bold, it is all the more imperative that you find a way to back it up — even if the idea of it sounds fundamentally insane. We don’t think that Joe would say something like this just to say it, so we imagine that it will be tied to the high stakes that are going to increase more and more over time.

What sort of Deal or No Deal Island crazy moment do you think that Manganiello is hyping up here?

