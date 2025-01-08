Deal or No Deal Island season 2: Who is the new Banker?

Entering the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 premiere, we know that there are some big twists and turns ahead. There are some famous contestants including Dr. Will Kirby and Parvati Shallow; beyond that, though, there is also going to be a new Banker!

So, who are they? Well, the biggest thing we can note right now is that it is a woman, as that was revealed several weeks ago in some of the previews. Howie Mandel is not reprising his role, which we imagine is mostly just being used as a way to keep an element of surprise.

If the Joe Manganiello-hosted series operates here in a similar way to what it did the first time around, it is our general sentiment that the producers are probably going to keep the Banker a secret until the finale — and honestly, finding the right person could be a challenge!

Do you want someone affiliated with the original Deal or No Deal? The problem there is that former model Claudia Jordan was a contestant last season. Meanwhile, the other most famous model from the past is Meghan Markle, and we’re not sure that she would be altogether interested in being a part of this show. You could opt for some totally random big-name celebrity with a ton of money to their name; or, you could try to keep it within the NBC family to a certain extent. One possibility is that you bring back season 1 winner Jordan in the role. Possibly the funniest Banker would be Sofia Vergara, given that 1) she works alongside Mandel on America’s Got Talent and 2) she and Manganiello were previously married. If the two were game for it, the show could probably use it for a fun story to add to the lore.

We know that the Banker mystery will not impact anything on Deal or No Deal Island moving forward — it is just a really fun thing to think about.

