When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2: Who is Edie Martell?

Tonight on When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 2, you had a chance to experience the debut of Edie Martell. So, who is she? What does she bring to the table?

Let’s just start by noting that Miranda MacDougall plays the character on the Hallmark Channel drama, and she is a part of the Cattlemen’s Association. She is involved in the same political world as Lucas, which does help to suggest why she would be an ideal love interest. They have plenty of time to spend together and while their interests could collide at times, we also imagine them coming together at others.

Now, does any of this mean that a romance is imminent? Hardly, as When Calls the Heart is often about the slow ride. There is no real reason to think that we are about to bear witness to anything different here. Lucas may get to know her better over time, but he also has to figure out simultaneously the sort of person he wants to be. This balancing act can be tough.

If there is some sort of disappointment from Edie’s debut, it is that all things considered, we really did not see her around for some significant stretch of time. We were honestly anticipating that we were going to see her around a little bit more, but this is where we come back to that slow-burn statement again. Clearly, nobody is in a hurry to get to the end of this story.

As for what else happened in this story, we’d argue that it was mostly about community, whether that be Oliver finding more of a place in Hope Valley or Rosemary working to get the radio show off the ground.

