Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2: Is Lucille returning?

Coming out of Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 on BBC One, it does certainly feel as though one change is in order. In particular, we are talking here about Cyril!

Just through the first little chunk of the season so far, we’ve seen the character grow closer to Rosalind. This is a storyline that is fascinating for a number of reasons, including how they navigate an interracial relationship at this time. There is also the complication that Cyril is technically still married to Lucille. This is a big part of the reason why he purchases a plane ticket to Jamaica at the end of the episode.

Now, is there a chance that we are going to see Leonie Elliott actually appear as Lucille on Call the Midwife moving forward? Nothing has been confirmed here as of yet, but it is something that you have to be curious about given where he is heading.

Is this story polarizing?

Well, there is no doubt about that, and a lot of it is due to what we have come to see over the years with Lucille and Cyril where so many were rooting for him. However, if Lucille does not intend to come back, where does that leave him? Does he have the opportunity to move forward with his life? We do believe that episode 3 is going to serve as a chance to get to understand this story a little better and get a measure of closure one way or another.

Yet, we have to imagine that it is going to be emotional, largely because this story seems to be a reflection of life where things change in ways that nobody could really expect in advance.

