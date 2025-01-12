FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9: More of Nina’s sister

We know that you have been stuck waiting a good while to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9 arrive on CBS. However, we do come with good news now! The plan is for this installment, titled “Moving On,” to be coming your way on January 28.

So what will the story here be? Based on what we know at this point, a big part of the focus will be tied to a grave tragedy from the past. Also, there will be a personal storyline in the present for Shantel VanSanten’s character of Nina.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Moving On” – The Fugitive Task Force investigates a series of deadly fires involving the descendants of those who caused the infamous 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Nina’s sister turns to her in a time of need, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you have not heard already…

This is actually going to be a pretty big part of the season for VanSanten, as she is also going to be appearing on the flagship FBI this same evening. One of the real benefits of the Nina – Scola relationship here is the opportunity it presents to do little crossovers here and there. After all, these are so much easier to pull off than something larger that puts all of the characters in the same world together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

