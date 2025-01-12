FBI: International season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Will Vo survive?

As many of you may be aware already, you are going to be waiting until Tuesday, January 28 to see FBI: International season 4 episode 9 arrive. So, what will the story be there?

The first thing that is absolutely worth noting is that the title for this episode is “The Kill Floor” and 100%, that is one of the most brutal ways to name your episode imaginable! Doesn’t your hair have to stand on end to a certain degree after seeing that? We at least tend to think so, all things considered. This episode features a major character in danger, a storyline set in Paris, and most likely a good bit more beyond that. If you like this version of the show, it feels like this should be right up your alley.

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 4 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what else is coming:

“The Kill Floor” – A member of the Fly Team goes missing as the hunt for Greg Csonka continues in Paris. Meanwhile, Vo’s life hangs in the balance after being shot, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The biggest reason that we are worried about Vo right now is simply that this show has featured a lot of departing cast members over the years — heck, we’re still reeling from losing Luke Kleintank! We don’t want to sit here and think that any performer’s future is assured, and the best thing that the Fly Team can do here (other than hope for the best) is to be adaptable to what is coming up next.

Related – Is some sort of big-time FBI crossover coming, or even a small one?

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 episode 9?

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

