FBI season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A Most Wanted crossover?

Now, we recognize already that you are going to be waiting until late January to see FBI season 7 episode 9 arrive on CBS. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that for those of you who like crossovers, you are at least going to get something. While the full casts of all three shows are not about to converge, you will have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted star Shantel VanSanten appear. You can see a photo over at TVLine featuring Nina and Scola back around each other.

So why is this story so important? Well, the site notes that Scola is going to be dealing with an emotional case, one that reminds him of what happened to his older brother Doug. (Doug died during the September 11 attacks.)

The aforementioned site notes that over the course of this episode, “the investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal — and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes, using the airlines’ hacked computer systems.” You can see on the basis of this alone why 9/11 could be bubbling underneath the surface here.

Is there a chance to have a three-part FBI crossover?

Never say never, especially since CBS has done these before. The biggest challenge that comes along with trying to make this happen is finding a way to make it work logistically. There are never any guarantees but for now, our hope is that something more can come together closer to the end of the season. It would be a nice little ratings boost ahead of the finales, which will likely be in May.

