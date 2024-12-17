FBI season 7 episode 9 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an FBI season 7 episode 9 return date? You may know already that you will be waiting for a while.

After all, tonight’s installment “Riptide” is the final one for the calendar year and for the time being, all signs point to the same being said for the rest of the franchise. Traditionally, there are not a lot of episodes that air super-close to Christmas and in that sense, it is a little bit shocking that we’re even getting one tonight at all!

Moving forward, the plan appears to be to bring FBI back with another episode on Tuesday, January 28 — this week is when most of CBS’ shows are going to be coming back for the next portion of the season and honestly, it is a little bit later than we would have expected.

Then again, there is a silver lining here in that by starting later in January, there are going to be fewer breaks scattered here and there. Our sentiment is that you will most likely get more stories featuring Missy Peregrym and the rest of the cast until at least late February; at that point, there could always be another break.

The most unfortunate reality right now is that we are still a long ways away from even getting details about the next FBI episode story-wise. Who knows? There is a reasonably good chance that we’ll be stuck waiting until mid-January to get them. A little bit of patience goes a long way here, but have confidence that the series is not planning to fundamentally change what it is. More than likely, you will continue to get a lot of the great stuff you have come to love over time.

