Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6: The Ice Truck Easter egg!

If you watched Dexter: Original Sin this week with a pretty intense focus, then you have see a certain nod to the Ice Truck Killer. To be specific, we’re talking here about the truck itself!

Now, it is true that the vehicle only appeared briefly in episode 6 when Dexter was crossing the street. We know that there have been theories aplenty about Brian Moser this season (including that he may actually be the Big Bad), but this does not mean that this truck was tied to him at all. Above all else, it is our general feeling that this is just a clever reminder by the producers that there are a lot of parts to this universe already being folded into the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Clyde Phillips acknowledges that the vehicle “looks like the same ice truck” that we saw in the first season of the original show; yet, he does not make any sort of further connection there. He also goes on to discuss the wide array of Easter eggs that the production threw into the show:

Yes. This season’s a whole Easter egg hunt. You’re paying the right amount of attention. There’s a lot of chatter on the internet already about what we’re putting in here, and why. It’s also just so fun because this season is a period piece, within a period piece. We have all of this great imagery we get to use from the ’90s, but also from the ’70s, with Harry’s storyline. We get to lay in all these wonderful wall phones, the first car phone, whatever it is. We’re having so much fun watching people watch out for all of that.

For now, we’d just think of the ice truck as “fun,” however twisted that may be. We will see if there is anything more that comes from it at all.

Do you think that Brian Moser is involving in the larger story of Dexter: Original Sin in any form?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

