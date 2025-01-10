Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 promo: A search for Nicky

As we look ahead to Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+ in two weeks, are there more twists ahead? We know that the show will be picking up with the title character in a pretty huge bind, but how long will he remain there?

Let’s just start off with at least a reminder right now of where things stand. At the end of episode 6, Deter realized that his entire plan of feeding body parts to the gators was not as foolproof as he thought. It has turned into an active crime scene, and he has approached it with Levi’s body in his car!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that at least gives you a partial sense of some of the fallout here. However, at the same time nothing in here guarantees that the character is just going to be in constant trouble forever. He could easily just convince the cops that he is just passing through, but it would still be enough to cause everyone to freak out.

What we do get a better sense of in here is that the search for Aaron’s son Nicky is going to escalate and with that, the person at the center of it will cause more and more problems. Who has captured him, and who took out Jimmy Powell? We’ve posed the possibility that it could be Brian Moser, setting the stage for the Ice Truck Killer even earlier than anticipated. A lot of other theories out there that it is Deb’s boyfriend Gio — but if that is the case, is it a little too similar to what we had with Brian? It is a fair argument, at least.

