Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6: Aaron’s son kidnapped!

We knew entering Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 that there would be some sort of reveal when it comes to the larger mystery. For most of the season, that has been the case of Jimmy Powell … but now, everything has accelerated in a big way.

For those wondering what attracted Patrick Dempsey’s character of Aaron Spencer to the show in the first place, it may have been this storyline: His son Nicky found himself the latest victim of the mysterious force that is out there and while he’s not dead yet, he is operating on somewhat of a ticking clock. That adds to the desperation here, and it could lead to Aaron breaking down. Everyone else is trying to help him, but at the some time, nothing worked to make him feel any better.

Now, we tried our best to get a glimpse of what was happening with Nicky at the end of the episode, and we saw that he was in the same storage container that we saw Powell in previously … and he is being fed. Why keep him alive at this point? It may all be a part of the killer’s MO. For those who thought that Spencer himself may have been the Big Bad, does all of this clear him?

As for Dexter…

Well, he’s got a pretty enormous problem of his own now, as it turns out that feeding his bodies to the gators was not the greatest idea in the world. We figured this could come back to bit him at some point, but this early? Consider that a surprise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

