Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 return date at Showtime

Following what you see tonight on Showtime, do you want to get a Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 return date? What about more intel on the future?

There are certainly a handful of important things to get further into in this article, but the best place is to start is by simply handing over some of the bad news — to be specific, that you are going to be waiting a while to see what’s next. For the first time all season, we are facing a hiatus next week — the plan is for the prequel to return on Friday, January 24 with a story titled “The Big Bad Body Problem.”

Now, we should note that there are only ten episodes in this season, which means that we are effectively gearing up for the home stretch and that things are going to be getting crazier — not only that, but it is also going to be happening in quick fashion.

Are there any secrets from Dexter’s past remaining?

That is honestly the biggest question that we have moving forward through the rest of this season, as we know this was hyped up in advance. Yet, we also know that doing this may be tricky, given that the producers likely want to stay true to the original canon as much as they can — though they’ve already deviated a little here and there. If you are going to deliver anything seismic here, then there has to be a good reason why Dexter either did not mention it or never knew about it during the time we watched him in the past.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 on Showtime?

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

