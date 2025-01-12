The Pitt season 1 episode 3 promo: Accusations and anger

On Thursday night, The Pitt season 1 episode 3 is officially poised to arrive on Max — so what can we say about it now?

Well, if there is a proper place to start entering this particular episode, we tend to think it would be noting that there are still thirteen episodes remaining in the Noah Wyle medical drama, and that means that the show does have a great deal of ground to still cover! That makes us excited for a number of reasons, with the biggest being the opportunity that is presented now to see a wide array of different twists and turns — or to simply get to know the characters better.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the latest The Pitt promo that does put a spin on what we would claim to be a pretty-classic hospital-show dilemma. By that, we mean mostly one where a patient’s parent acts out over the death of their child as they look for someone to blame. Robby and the rest of the staff of the emergency department have to figure that out, while also seemingly tackle something more from the first two episodes.

By that, we mean what is going on with the young man David, whose mother is concerned that he is going to harm a number of women he has on a list. How can you handle this situation if you are Robby and the staff? That seems to be not just a dilemma for this episode, but also one that may be explored for a considerable amount of time this season moving forward. Or, at the very least, this is something that we are preparing ourselves to see.

