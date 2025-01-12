The Way Home season 3 episode 3 video: The Evelyn conversation

When you see The Way Home season 3 episode on Hallmark Channel this Friday, you should know that there are emotional moments ahead! That is what this show is known for, but not all of them this time around as going to be easy.

In a way, you can argue that a lot of this show is defined by secrets, ones held by a number of other characters. For example, Alice and Kat both kept from Del through the first two seasons everything that they were up to when it comes to time travel. As it turns out, Del may also have been keeping a major secret of her own when it comes to Evelyn.

If you head over to the official YouTube for Hallmark, you can see a sneak peek for the next The Way Home that raises a huge question — why did Del not tell her daughter that Evelyn was involved in her coming to town in the first place? There are these big gaps in her origin story and when questioned about it, Andie MacDowell’s character is not happy.

For the record, we do not necessary think that there is something super-sinister at the heart of this story, as there may be a lot of different reasons why Del has not wanted to tell the full story. These are things that you need to keep in mind through the remainder of this story, and we know that personally, we are ready for however many different twists end up being thrown at us.

We should also note that in this preview, Del makes it clear to Kat that she doesn’t want her traveling back anymore — it’s hard to imagine she sticks to that, no?

