The Way Home season 3 episode 3 promo: Why is Alice in 1974?

If we know one thing about The Way Home on Hallmark Channel, it is that the show loves to make us ask big questions. That isn’t changing. As a matter of fact, next week’s season 3 episode 3 could be stuffed full of many of them.

When it comes to the time-travel component, the promo that aired last night focused in on Alice. What does the pond want with her in 1974, and is it tied to someone else’s time-travel in the end? This is where, at least on some level, you may be stuck looking to a certain extent in the direction of Colton. We know that he was coming out of the pond at the end of episode 2 himself, and this could lead to Alice asking around as to whether or not this is a super-common occurrence on his part. From there, she may be able to move closer to a point where she can start to get a few more answers.

In getting back to the present, though, this preview also did raise a handful of other questions when it comes to how much Del knew about Colton. If he was moving through time, how would she have never known about it? It is so easy to feel for Andie MacDowell’s character at this point given that she is finding out so much about her life all at once, meaning that it is really tough to make sense of some of it.

Of course, we do 100% think that some answers are coming … and it is really just a measure of when they arrive. Our feeling is that at least a few are going to be sprinkled in before this installment wraps up.

