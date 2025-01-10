The Way Home season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Live and Let Die’

Next Friday the folks at Hallmark Channel are going to bring The Way Home season 3 episode 3 on the air. What more can we say about it?

Well, the first thing to note here is that the title for this hour is “Live and Let Die,” and it is worth noting that this is the title of a 1973 James Bond movie. We hardly think that this is a coincidence, and a lot of the titles this season could be references to that time period. We imagine that within this spot, we’re going to see a lot of big, emotional stuff for Kat and Alice — but what all will they learn along the way? It is certainly something that we are eager to figure out, especially since there is still so much we do not know about this particular point of history.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV updates!

While we wait for more insight on all of this, let’s just go ahead and set the stage further for what’s ahead, shall we? Just go ahead and check out the full The Way Home season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

Alice and Kat get a lesson in asking the right questions; Del rails against changes to the family dynamic; Elliot tries to understand his father.

We feel for Elliot just based on the tiny amount of information that we have about this episode and also parent/child relationships in general. This show is in a lot of ways about complicated ones and trying to find ways to make them work, even in the midst of some tremendous obstacles. The more that we get to know about him through that, though, the more we will understand him — and that is absolutely something that we find valuable.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Way Home right now, including the big mystery about a baby

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 3 right now?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







