Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 promo: Lasher fights back?

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 is slated to come out on AMC tomorrow night — so what is at the center of the story here?

Well, the first order of business at this point has to be stopping Lasher, and that is something that Rowan seems to be keenly aware of at this point. Even though he is the source of some of her power, she at the same time does not appear to be altogether willing to allow him to continue to take out Mayfair women left and right.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new preview for this episode that lines up this whole dilemma further for Rowan in terms of now just what she’s going to do, but how she is going to handle the situation. Given that this is a seven-episode season, it is pretty hard to believe that Alexandra Daddario’s character is about to find success and then just be safe and sound the rest of the season.

As for what else is coming up tomorrow, it 100% appears as though Cortland is going to have a pretty significant storyline of his own — even if he appears to be trapped. What the show decides to do with him forward is going to be interesting, mostly because he is such a major foil and you don’t necessarily want to see him stuck for too long a span of time. However, if he gets out, you also have to find a way to apply a certain measure of meaning to that. There is a lot that this story has to figure out and of course, we hope that it is all delivered in a pretty fascinating manner.

