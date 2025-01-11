Severance season 2: Show creator on possible season 3, more

In a matter of days the Severance season 2 premiere is going to be here on Apple TV+ and yet, here we are discussing season 3. Doesn’t that feel like a slam dunk?

From our vantage point, we do tend to think that one of the larger questions here is how long a show like this will be able to run in general. Given that there is so much ambition at its core, you do need to have a set plan. This is not going to be one that goes on for ten or fifteen seasons (most likely), especially with the amount of time it takes to produce each one.

Speaking to Tech Radar, creator Dan Erickson declined to say how many seasons the show could last. However, he did lay out some of what the long-term future could be:

… I have a sense of what the final scene will be and, in terms of a number of seasons, kind of where I see it all landing on a character level.

We’ve certainly talked about what we see as the ideal run of the show … But, from the beginning, we also wanted to be flexible enough that, if something came along that surprised us [narratively], and we fell in love with a certain storytelling element or a character, we’d want to spend more time with these things or these people. So, we wanted to create a flexible plan that we could turn to if we had any ideas [of where we could take these things].

I won’t say how many seasons we’re thinking we’ll last for … But we have that idea in mind, and we’re also down to roll with the punches a little bit.

Personally, we do tend to think that we’re in no hurry for Severance to end as long as they do not re-hash any ideas. Would four or five seasons be ideal? Maybe, but we do not think there is any reason for the series to end in the near future. Viewers sometimes are a little too impatient when it comes to getting answers.

How many seasons do you think that Severance is going to run?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

