The Way Home season 3 episode 2: Is Kat moving in with Elliot?

While we know there were some major reveals in the past on The Way Home season 3 episode 2 this week, there was a big one in the present. After all, Elliot asked Kat to move in with him, and she ended up answering with a yes!

Without question, this move is something that could significantly change their relationship for the better, but as is often the case in life, there are stumbling blocks and things you must work through. It would be silly for us to sit here and assume that things are going to just be smooth sailing from here on out.

Yet, we do think the two are going to be trying their best. What sort of struggles lie ahead? This is something that star Evan Williams discussed further in a piece over at TV Insider:

“The question is you spend a long time wanting something — and I think both Kat and Elliot have wanted to have a healthy loving relationship — but what happens when you get what you want? It stops being something you’re going after, and then you actually have to negotiate the reality of, what does that actually mean to have this thing? And it’s not always so simple. And I really like that the show creates space for some of that ambiguity because that’s real life.”

We do think that with these two, you are also adding on here the stress of a number of different things as well, including what is going on with Elliot’s father and then also Kat time-traveling back to 1974. This is a lot that these characters have on their plate, and it is enough to make you wonder how much they will be able to even focus.

What did you think about some of the events of The Way Home season 3 episode 2 overall?

