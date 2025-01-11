Dexter: Original Sin season 1: EP on Tanya, Aaron fan theories

We know through a lot of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 there have been a wide array of questions, especially about two characters. Just take a look at Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer or Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya, Dexter’s boss within forensics.

As so many of you out there know, these two characters are complete creations within the world of this show — and by virtue of that, there are some inevitable questions. Who are these two really beyond their jobs, and are they going to have a surprising impact on the story?

Well, for now, let’s just say that showrunner Clyde Phillips has heard a lot of the theories out there, and he also understands plenty of them. Here is some of what he had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

… [What is] interesting to me, is the internet is already guessing that either Patrick or Sarah Michelle will wind up getting killed, or maybe they’re even the bad guy, because they’re not in the canon of the original show. But that’s why this is the “origins,” because people get to travel through the show. Some survive. Some don’t. That’s the best I can put it. But people should strap in. It’s a great ride.

We will admit that we’ve been one of many people out there thinking that one of these two could be the top-secret Big Bad buy at the same time, Spencer’s son Nicky was just kidnapped and there is no reason to think that he has done this himself. Meanwhile, the attacker we saw briefly in episode 6 felt too tall to be Tanya, and they would have to work overdrive to explain that. Let’s just say that there are still questions here…

What do you think is going to happen to Aaron or Tanya on Dexter: Original Sin?

