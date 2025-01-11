Sweetpea season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Sweetpea season 2 between now and the end of January?

We suppose that first and foremost here, the good news is just knowing that the Ella Purnell – Starz series is going to be coming back for more! This news was revealed shortly after the end of season 1, and that has us all the more curious as to what the future of the story will be. Rhiannon Lewis has blown up much of her life at this point. That is without mentioning the fact that her sister may about to be walking in on her latest kill!

At present, we are clearly left with a lot to be intrigued about regarding the new season … but we are also facing the reality that we will be waiting a long time to see it. There is no chance that a premiere date in announced this month; as a matter of fact, there is a good chance that we are not about to learn anything more about the series in general.

After all, production for Sweetpea is not going to be coming back until Purnell finishes some of her work on season 2 of Fallout, but that show remains in production. (It has been temporarily on hold due to some of the devastating wildfires in Southern California.) We do think that a 2026 premiere date does make some element of sense for the Starz show, though most of it will depend on when production kicks off and then after that, how long it takes for a lot of the story to be edited together. We do not think that this is going to be a super-long season, but a lot could transpire with Rhiannon potentially evolving after her most brutal kill yet.

What are you most eager to see moving into a Sweetpea season 2, no matter when we get it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

