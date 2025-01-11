The Irrational season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A magic murder?

There are a number of exciting storylines as we move further into The Irrational on NBC and yet, one in particular is worth spotlighting. The more that we hear about “Now You Don’t” airing on January 21, the more that this feels like a classic murder-mystery storyline like no other.

So what will be at the center of this particular story? Well, the title in a way serves as a reference point — magic will be a big part of what is coming up. Also, there is a lot to be said about romance given what Alec and Rose are going to be up to.

Below, take a look at the full The Irrational season 2 episode 10 synopsis to get a better sense of what is next:

01/21/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Alec brings Rose on a date to a magic club he frequents where a friend is the headliner. The evening turns deadly when an audience volunteer is inexplicably killed on stage, and seemingly by magic.

Of course, we tend to think that like any other magic trick, there has to be some sort of reasonable explanation for a lot of this. The simple challenge is going to be seeing how Rose and Alec can find all the pieces to the puzzle.

Our hope in a way here is that this is one of those stories that is in a really contained environment and these characters have to make the most of the resources that they have. This is 100% one of those shows that works best when a lot of characters think outside the box, and there are a wide array of chances for Alec, Rose, and some other characters to do just that here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2 episode 10 over on NBC?

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2 episode 10 over on NBC?

