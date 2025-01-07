The Irrational season 2 episode 9: ‘Another Man’s Treasure’

Following the big return of The Irrational tonight on NBC, note there is so much more coming! Season 2 episode 9 will be here before too long, and all signs for now suggest some great things.

So what will stand out above all others? Well, a big part of what makes “Another Man’s Treasure” stand out is that after his temporary hospitalization in episode 8, it seems as though Jesse L. Martin’s character is about to be back out in the field again with Marisa. This is one that could end up being especially important for Marisa, and we are of course eager to see what that looks like.

Want to learn more? Go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 9 synopsis — one that sheds some light on what could be a topical storyline:

Alec and Marisa investigate a museum heist, and a curator and his son might hold the key; the case raises ethical questions about the controversial practice of buying and selling cultural artefacts, which brings old memories for Marisa.

For those unaware, this sort of practice has actually been in the headlines more and more over the past few years, and for good reason. After all, a number of cultural artifacts are often housed in museums in other parts of the world. At times, the way in which they were seized was beyond problematic. This show can shed some light on that while, at the same time, also being entertaining. What more could you really want for a show like this that tries to give us so many interesting cases week in and week out?

While there is nothing within this synopsis that feels like a long-term story, let’s at least say that we still think there could be surprised buried somewhere within.

