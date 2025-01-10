The Traitors UK season 3 episode 6: One of the best Traitors yet?

If there was one general sentiment we had entering The Traitors UK season 3 episode 6, it was that Minah was killing this game. After all, she did an excellent job of steering attention off of her week in and week out.

Well, during this week’s episode she finally started to receive the tiniest bit of heat … but it was still tiny. As Dan started to go rogue and play more recklessly, he mentioned publicly that a Traitor could be someone he is close to … and that was largely it.

Meanwhile, it was Minah’s fellow Traitor here in Linda who started to get in the hot seat. She has been in danger for a good part of the season. She added to the chaos by getting some emotional following Livi’s exit — far more than anyone would have expected. We do think it’s rather remarkable that she has been able to make it this far given the target that is on her, and yet, she still lived to breathe another day. Dan was the one banished.

Was this silly? 100%. We don’t know how else to describe it. You shouldn’t get someone out just because they were playing for themselves; it was incredibly fortunate for Minah and Linda to have all of this happen. With him gone, Minah manages to steer clear for at least one more roundtable.

A secret mission

Well, after all of this Linda and Minah then had the responsibility of having to take someone out in plain sight … which is always fun. What we ended up seeing here was Alexander, Leon, Fozia, and Anna all in a pretty delicate situation. They all had to play a little game. One of them would be killed in the midst of it, provided they could not draw a Life Card in a reasonable amount of time.

The first person who was safe was Anna; meanwhile, Alexander was able to survive the next round. Who will survive between Leon and Fozia? For now, that is our cliffhanger…

