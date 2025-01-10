The Traitors UK season 3 episode 7 return date, what lies ahead

After the thrilling episodes over the course of this week, when are you going to see The Traitors UK season 3 episode 7 back? Of course, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost here, let’s just say that the plan moving into next week is really not altogether different from what we got this time around. There is a new episode set for Wednesday, January 15, and it feels like this will lead into another stretch.

Below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The ultimate psychological reality show passes the halfway mark, but are the Faithful any closer to catching the Traitors?

Following a brutal murderous act, the mission proves to be a race against time for the Faithful to gain some much-needed clarity.

Back at the castle, will a fresh perspective help the Faithful seeking revenge on the Traitors at the Round Table, or are they being hoodwinked further away from the truth?

We know that we are coming into this episode facing the aftermath of a twist. Or, at least a partial aftermath. Leon and Fozia are still in danger, where one of them will not be able to make it out of this in one piece.

Is there a big giveaway in here?

Honestly, let’s just say that there could be! Remember for a moment that it would be incredibly risky for a Traitor to go through this whole process when they don’t have to, so the odds of one of them taking part in the card game feel low. Maybe this is evidence that Anna, Alexander, and whoever else survives are safe? At the very least, this is a pretty sensible way in which to look at things for now.

