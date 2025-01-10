Silo season 2 episode 10 (finale): An extended run time?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Silo season 2 episode 10 is coming next week — not only that, but it is the finale.

At this point, isn’t there a lot for the show to try and tackle? All things considered, we do tend to think so! First and foremost, you have whatever happens with Lukas Kyle after getting that warning about the Safeguard. Was he lying when he said he knew what it is? That is at least something that you have to wonder for the time being. The same goes here for what else we are going to be learning about Juliette Nichols and whether or not she is going to find her way back to her old home.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

Now, when you consider the sheer size and stakes for the story coming up here, it is easy to think that we are going to see an extended run time for the last episode of the season. Is it going to be longer than any other you’ve seen all season long?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that the answer here is “not so much.” Nonetheless, this final episode is still set to run for an hour, which should be enough time to answer at least a number of questions.

Will there still be loose ends?

Well, the simple answer here is 100%, and it would be rather strange in the event that there wasn’t! Even though the series was not greenlit for a season 3 and season 4 until recently, we do think that the powers-that-be were likely aware that this was coming in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo right now, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see moving into the Silo season 2 finale?

How do you think all of this is going to conclude, and do you think that an hour is enough time for now? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







