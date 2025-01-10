Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle, Timothee Chalamet to host

As it turns out, there are going to be new Saturday Night Live episodes airing in January, including one that is extremely unique!

Let’s just start things off here with a note that on January 18, the show will be coming back from its holiday hiatus with Dave Chappelle coming back as a host. He has done so on multiple occasions before, but typically they have happened right after Election Day. This one is going to be different, but we do tend to think that it is going to be controversial. After all, everyone when it comes to Chappelle is at this current point in time.

As for what is coming moving forward, let’s just say that the January 25 is going to be a little bit unique. After all, Timothee Chalamet is going to be the host … but then also the musical guest at the same time! Sure, he is not a singer/songwriter himself, but apparently he is going to be appearing as Bob Dylan in what is one of the most brilliant marketing ploys ever for A Complete Unknown.

Could this be a great Oscars push as well? Certainly! After all, remember for a moment here that the nominations are going to be announced on January 17. Timothee is an odds-on favorite to at least get a nod, but we know that the battle for a win can be a little bit complicated and/or difficult to pull off for a number of reasons. Regardless of anything else, we know that Chalamet can be a really good host, and he brought a lot of humor the last time he was on board the sketch show.

