Saturday Night Live: A cut Superman sketch with John Mulaney!

For some reason, Saturday Night Live just continues to make absolutely insane decisions when it comes to their deleted sketches. Case in point, exactly what we have to share today.

NBC posted on the show’s official YouTube today a sketch that was seemingly cut for time from their Christmas episode hosted by Martin Short, though ironically it featured another star in the lead in John Mulaney. Here, the comedian played the part of Superman being interviewed by Lois Lane (Sarah Sherman), only for her to get interrupted by her awkward and highly suggestive roommate (played by Chloe Fineman).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of further TV reactions and reviews!

So why in the world did SNL delete this, especially since there were some sketches that were less successful within its 90-minute runtime? That is a totally valid question, especially since there was such a wide array of humorous moments sprinkled in throughout. Also, Superman is getting a ton of headlines these days thanks to the James Gunn movie, and seeing Mikey Day turn up briefly as a version of villain Zod only added to the charm.

The other real shame here is that this may be the only great Saturday Night Live content we have for a little while, given that there is no definite word as of yet regarding when the next new episode is going to air. We know that the 50th anniversary special is coming on February 16 and at this point, there is a chance that this is actually the next time you are going to be seeing the show back on the air. From there, we could see things shift a little bit to where we get more episodes weekly throughout parts of the winter and spring.

Related – Read up about some more highlights from Martin Short’s episode of Saturday Night Live right now

Should this Superman sketch have aired on Saturday Night Live?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







