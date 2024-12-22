Saturday Night Live: Colin Jost, Michael Che ‘joke swap’ returns

If there was one thing we knew we needed entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode, it was the Weekend Update joke swap.

Every single year, we know that Colin Jost and Michael Che are going to find a way to up the ante and deliver jokes for each other that are somehow, even more shocking and offensive. This episode managed to do this in a couple of different ways. Take, for starters, Che making Jost do all of his jokes in a stereotypical voice. Meanwhile, he also made Colin do some jokes about his wife Scarlett Johansson with her backstage! She was around, after all, for the cold open.

Was this incredibly offensive? Sure, but it was also incredibly funny. We also do think that while Jost tends to get the worst during some of these swaps, at the same time you gotta give him credit for writing some absolutely brutal material for Michael to read on the air. It is always curious to see if there is a way to get Che a little bit unnerved; this time around, it worked. (Personally, though, our favorite remains Colin making him read jokes about Kendrick Lamar last time.)

Now, the real question that we have to wonder here is how in the world Scarlett agreed to be backstage and on-camera during a lot of this foolishness. This was just about as cringe-inducing as anything that the show has done during the joke swap at any point in the past.

Will we see this again before the end of season 50?

Well, if we do, we tend to think that it will happen around the finale. What better way to try and tie everything together at the end of all this?

What did you think about the Weekend Update joke swap on Saturday Night Live?

