Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd welcome Martin Short

With tonight being the final Saturday Night Live episode of the calendar year, it is fair to say that we had huge expectations for the cold open. What would the series bring to the table? It could be something political, or instead a sketch themed entirely around the holidays.

Well, the series instead did something else that felt appropriate: A warm welcome from Martin Short into the legendary Five-Timers’ Club. We had two cameos here right away in Tom Hanks and Paul Rudd, with the latter being especially fun since they appear on Only Murders in the Building together.

While these two guys appeared before Short ever came on stage, he was then actually joined by Tina Fey, who has also appeared on the Hulu comedy. (She referred to him as a “loud man,” something that was very present in the entertainment industry.)

At a certain point, we almost wondered whether or not the series was going to run out of cameos — but, that was before we Alec Baldwin or Scarlett Johansson, who refused to let Colin Jost enter the room. Then, we had Kristen Wiig! Apparently, within the lore of the show the two made love during a hot yoga class. Apparently, Wiig also has a history with Emma Stone, who turned up a little bit later with Melissa McCarthy.

Is this sketch setting some sort of record for a sheer number of cameos? You could make the argument for it. This may not have been the funniest overall sketch of the year, but it had to be one of the best when it comes to just throwing famous people on the screen. John Mulaney even turned up close to the end.

There was one thing that was especially about the end of this: You could almost see Short break when Jimmy Fallon tried to put a jacket on him. That is so rare!

What did you think about this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

