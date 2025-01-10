The Agency season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

What all can we say ahead of The Agency season 1 episode 9 on Showtime? There are a number of things, but where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, the stakes have never been higher for Martian, and that could be the way of things for the rest of the season. There are only two episodes left, and that means that a lot of intense moments could be around every corner. Honestly, we couldn’t be more excited to dive head-first into a lot of that!

Now, why not set the table further for what is to come? To do that, go ahead and check out the full The Agency season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Martian buys time with a crystal ball bluff to Langley; Blair and Owen hunt out a White Rabbit; Osman raises the stakes; Henry tasks Dr. Blake with an urgent assessment; Danny crosses the Rubicon; with a green light from Bosko, a trap is sprung.

Based on where things stand at the moment, it feels like close to a sure thing that whatever happens here will carry over to the finale … and why in the world wouldn’t it? The whole objective here has to be that you want to deliver some sort of big, hyper-intense flourish to finish things off. We are curious about whether or not there could be a cliffhanger at the end of all this, though we also tend to think that a program of this nature is not necessarily one that needs an ending of this nature.

One other thing we are curious about right now is whether or not more viewers are going to find the series and check it out. After all, it still feels like it is somewhat bubbling underneath the surface.

