Peacemaker season 2 premiere date hopes: January 2025 update

What are the chances that we get to hear something more about Peacemaker season 2 between now and the end of January? Make no mistake, it would be great to shed some light on this for a multitude of different reasons.

If you needed a reason to really kick off the conversation here today, it has to be connected to the finale of Creature Commandos on Max. That is officially the first new series to come out within the James Gunn DC Universe, though we know Peacemaker exists as a part of it, as well. The first season predated him and Peter Safran taking over and forging their long-term plans, but moving forward, there are some real opportunities to connect things further.

Because of everything that we’ve already said, let’s just note that the odds of more coming out this January are pretty slim to none for a number of different reasons. For starters, there may be a lot of work to do when it comes to visual effects. Also, Gunn and/or Max may want to get to the other side of the Superman movie. The reasonable expectation is for the second season to launch later this year, and there will be a proper Peacemaker campaign at this point.

If there is any one reason for concern at the moment regarding the show’s future, it has to be the long layoff. After all, multiple years is a long time for a lot of shows out there! Then again, we are seeing that programs like Squid Game are still finding a way to make it work … so anything can still be possible from a viewership standpoint. Just don’t expect many updates before January, or even the winter, is over.

